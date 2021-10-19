Guilford County Schools votes to keep mask mandate in place

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Schools officials voted on Tuesday to keep the mask mandate in place, according to a GCS statement.

The full statement is provided below:

“In keeping with Session Law 2021-130, Guilford County Schools held its monthly vote on whether to require students and staff to wear a face covering while inside a school building or in other school-related settings. The Board of Education voted to continue the mask requirement. Board members enacted the policy in July and originally planned to reevaluate it every 10 weeks, or once per academic quarter. The law, which was passed in August, requires that school districts vote monthly on whether the policy should be modified. GCS adopted an official policy in September. The policy was not modified at Tuesday’s meeting. The board will reconsider the matter at its next meeting, which is scheduled for Nov. 9.”