Guilford County Schools to increase pay for hourly employees working amid coronavirus crisis

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- School buildings may be closed, but employees are still working. That's why Guilford County Schools is offering raises to some hourly workers.

Beginning April 1, hourly employees who are filling critical roles during the pandemic will get paid time and a half for all hours worked. The raise will remain in effect until the end of April but could get extended.

This pay increase only applies to workers who are required to work such as those working to provide childcare for hospital workers or to prepare and deliver meals for students.

Guilford County Schools served "slightly fewer" than 1,000 meals last Tuesday, the school system said in a news release.

Eight days later, GCS is serving more than 29,000 emergency meals every day and has served more than 157,000 meals since schools closed March 16.

“Without our dedicated school nutrition and transportation staff who are preparing and distributing meals, Guilford County would be facing the potential of massive child hunger,” said Superintendent Sharon Contreras. “Additionally, without the commitment of our after-school staff, teacher assistants and custodial support, some hospital workers would not have childcare and would be unable to report for duty.”

Contreras plans to ask the North Carolina General Assembly and Governor Roy Cooper to increase the pay of public school employees who are offering these essential services during the pandemic.

“We respectfully ask the General Assembly to act swiftly to increase the pay of these critical hourly employees,” said Contreras. “In the meantime, however, GCS will take action immediately to prevent child hunger and the lack of childcare for frontline healthcare workers from making the pandemic even worse.”