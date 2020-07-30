Guilford County Schools to delay start of athletics and marching band past Aug. 3

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools will delay the start of athletics and marching band beyond Aug. 3, the school district announced Thursday.

“We were looking forward to and hopeful that we would be able to begin activities, on Aug. 3,” said Leigh Hebbard, director of activities, athletics, and driver’s education. “But, we know we must keep the safety of students and staff as the priority as we make these difficult decisions.”

Guilford County Schools says the district made the decision after assessing the current public health data and trends regarding the coronavirus in Guilford County.

Hospitalizations and cases of the coronavirus continue to rise. On the date of GCS’s announcement, Guilford County became the first Triad county to reach 5,000 coronavirus cases.

The school district plans to create a timeline for resuming activities, including practices and conditioning, when it is “safe and appropriate.”