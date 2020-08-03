Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras answers your questions about remote learning, 2020-2021 school year

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Students and parents have some big adjustments to make during this upcoming school year.

Guilford County Schools is back in session in two weeks, and the first four weeks of the school year will be used to helpt eachers and families get on the same page with remote learning.

Even with a plan in place, parents and student are still going into this new school year feeling uneasy, and they have a lot of questions.

Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras joins us live. She answers your questions so your child can be ready for the first day of school.

Contreras’ interview continues in the video below.