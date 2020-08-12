Guilford County Schools prepares to reopen schools virtually

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Virtual preparations are underway as Guilford County school district prepares for the first day of school in less than six days.

School board members discussed the various aspects of the virtual experience during their meeting Wednesday afternoon. Board members asked school leaders several questions about the number of devices and how the next nine weeks would play out.

“We don’t want there to be any barriers to students receiving the education they need and deserve,” said Dr. Sharon Contreras, superintendent of the Guilford County School District.

Contreras told board members about the millions of dollars the district received from the CARES Act and from grants to help fund 80,000 devices.

“Additionally, we’re opening 13 sites for students who do not have broadband connectivity or who need a device and they’ll receive more information about that in the coming week,” said Contreras.

Several concerned GCS parents wanted to know why there seems no communication on their child’s assigned teachers and additional login in information for the virtual experience. Contreras says parents can expect that information sometime this week.

“One of the issues that have caused a slight delay in naming teachers is that the parents asked for more time for registration for the virtual academies so as students move into the virtual academies the allocation in each school continues to change,” said Contreras.

In addition to those changes, the school leaders discussed ACES workers, technology and a host of other topics.

Parents and students will have the opportunity to listen in to live sessions from school teachers and taped content throughout the week.

“Teachers will spend about two hours a day reaching out to students having live sessions building those relationships that are so important at the beginning of the school year. On week four the more traditional instructional day including live instruction from teachers will begin,” said Whitney Oakely, GCS chief academic officer.

School leaders have been steadily working on fixing some of the issues they ran into during the spring semester like the lack of connectivity for students who did not have the internet access or the devices to connect to the internet. The school district is remaining hopeful this upcoming fall but doesn’t expect this transition to be perfect.

“Will this be significantly better this experience in the fall than it was in the spring? Absolutely. Will there be some problems? Absolutely, but we will continue to get better, ” said Contreras.