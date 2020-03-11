Guilford County Schools prepares plans for possibility of coronavirus outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Guilford County Schools leaders announced their coronavirus plan to board members Tuesday evening.

So far, the school district has spent over $200,000 on various supplies like disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizers and hand soaps for all county schools.

During the board meeting, members unanimously approved spending an additional $150,0000 which will serve as approved funds if COVID-19 directly impacted the school district. Top leaders in the school district presented a PowerPoint presentation breaking down various scenarios of how the district will respond to this health threat.

Phase one is to clean schools constantly.

Phase two would involve responding to a confirmed case in the county.

Phase three would involve locking down a single school where a positive case is detected. An automatic closure of that school would occur.

Phase four response would be if multiple schools had confirmed cases of the virus.

The chief of schools shared with board members their process to try and keep all facilities coronavirus free. They are cleaning schools and buses twice a day. All buses are equipped with hand sanitizers.

Dr. Tony Watlington, Guilford County Chief of Schools says the school district has had to deal with various flus and other ailments but this virus is different.

"I think this has kind of been a unique experience for the school district but we can assure parents that our principals and school faculties are well prepared and we'll have good communication on a daily basis to keep everyone in our community updated," said Watlington.

The school district wants all students and staff who have traveled to a level 3 region to self-report their travel and quarantine themselves for 14 days.

In regards to school field trips, the district has not prohibited travel whether it's in or out of state. Right now, they tell us there's no reason to cancel any trips just yet.

"Field trips will continue to in-state and out-of-state unless there's an area designated by the Center for Disease Control that we should not travel to. At this point, there are no restrictions on field trips. That could change at any given time, however," said Watlington.

Superintendent Sharon Contreras will address the media during a news conference discussing more of the district's proactive plans at 11 am.