Mask mandates will continue for schools in Guilford County, Forsyth County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Schools and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools voted on Tuesday to keep the mask mandate for students and staff.

Guilford County board members enacted the policy in July and originally planned to reevaluate it every 10 weeks or once per academic quarter.

The law, which was passed in August, requires that school districts vote monthly on whether the policy should be modified.

GCS adopted an official policy in September.

The GSC school board will reconsider the matter at its next meeting.

WS/FCS voted to keep the mask mandate during a meeting where they also discussed teacher salary schedules and a $16M calculation error that impacted many teachers’ bonuses.