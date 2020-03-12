Guilford County Schools cancels field trips after coronavirus declared a ‘pandemic’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools has canceled all out-of-state travel after the coronavirus was officially declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, according to a statement from Colfax Elementary School.

The elementary school had a planned 5th grade trip to Williamsburg in April that will no longer happen.

"We anticipate this travel ban will be in effect until the end of the school year," the school said.

Other schools have had to cancel events as well, including Page High School's band trip to New York City.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools suspended all school-sponsored field trips and staff out-of- district professional development programs effective Thursday, according to a news release.

All WS/FCS school-sponsored trips will remain on hold until further notice.

This does not include official school athletic contests and group competitions. The school district will follow guidance from the North Carolina High School Athletic Association and other state organizations about how this will impact athletic events and competitions, according to the release.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and make decisions as needed," WS/FCS said. "We will always communicate with parents as soon as any decisions are made and will keep you advised on the latest information. Leaders in our district continue to monitor the latest news regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and we are working closely with local and state health officials to keep our students and staff safe and healthy."

