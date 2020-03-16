Guilford County Schools buses delivering meals to homeless, most vulnerable students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Guilford County Schools buses are on the road, delivering meals to the students that need them most.

With all North Carolina schools closed, districts are working to make sure they can continue to feed students who may not have access to food outside of school

GCS plans to deliver meals to the most vulnerable students Monday, including students in homeless shelters and temporary housing like hotels, school officials say. That's about 2,000 students, according to Superintendent Sharon Contreras.

By Wednesday, the district hopes to offer grab-and-go meals and open mobile centers to get meals to students.

Guilford County Schools officials held a press conference Saturday to discuss their plans moving forward after Governor Roy Cooper announced that all NC schools will be closed for at least two weeks.

GCS is developing plans to serve breakfast and lunch to students who are eligible for free and reduced-price lunches, according to Contreras.

Bus drivers are being asked to help deliver food to the students who are eligible for the lunches.

City Manager David Parrish said city officials are also working to provide meals by talking to partners, such as faith-based organizations, to find places where food can be best delivered.

More information in regards to virtual learning will be available in the coming days, school offcials say.

GCS is exploring ways to provide internet access for students without tablets, phones or computers.

Spectrum will be giving free wifi for those who need it for 60 days.

School officials also say that they will hold another press conference Sunday to provide more information.

Governor Roy Cooper issued an executive order Saturday afternoon, saying all NC schools will be closed Monday, March 16, and the closure will last at least two weeks.

The order also bans mass gatherings of more than 100 people.

