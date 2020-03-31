Guilford County reports first coronavirus death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- The Guilford County Division of Public Health reported the first coronavirus death in the county on Tuesday.

The person, who was 78 years old, died on Tuesday from complications associated with the virus.

The patient had additional underlying medical conditions, GCDPH said.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and their loved ones,” Guilford County Interim Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann said.

“This death is a tragic occurrence in our efforts to combat COVID-19. It underscores the urgent need for us to take extra steps to protect residents who are particularly vulnerable to developing more serious illness, including elderly persons and those with underlying health conditions. The Public Health Department is taking necessary, carefully considered steps to slow down the spread of the disease and to protect those at greatest risk. We are facing a historic public health challenge and know this is a very difficult time. Our top priority continues to be protecting the health of our community. I urge every resident to strictly follow Guilford County’s Stay at Home Proclamation Order as this is an important piece in the fight to slow community spread.”