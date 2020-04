GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Three people have died of the coronavirus in Guilford County, according to Guilford County EMS.

The update is of 12 p.m. Thursday.

Guilford County Public Health also has 74 cases of coronavirus in Guilford County.

As of Thursday, April 2 at 12:00 PM, Guilford Co Public Health has been notified of 74 cases of COVID-19 in Guilford County. Guilford County has had 3 deaths. Please note that this information is the most updated info available locally and may not match NC DHHS data.#COVID19 — Guilford County EMS (@GuilfordEMS) April 2, 2020