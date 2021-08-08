Guilford County mayors, hospital workers will meet to discuss increasing COVID cases

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County mayors and medical staff are set to meet this week to discuss a response to the increasing number of COVID cases in North Carolina, according to a Guilford County Board of Commissioners notice sent out by Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston.

The meeting will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

Guilford County is experiencing a sharp increase in COVID cases.

Over the last month, the positivity rate of infections has more than tripled, and hospital admissions are increasing with 1,715 patients currently hospitalized.

During the meeting, Guilford County officials will discuss how North Carolinians are being affected by the rising case rate and what can be done to reduce the amount of hospitalizations.