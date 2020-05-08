Guilford County man recovers from COVID-19; not quite ready to go back to normal

OAK RIDGE, N.C. — It is a fear that will be hard to forget. A Guilford County man and his wife stayed quarantined for weeks after testing positive for COVID-19.

As the state starts to open, they have new worries.

“I’ve heard some experts say that six feet is good, seven feet is better, 10 feet is great if you can do that too,” said Tyler Millard, who continues to play it safe.

“There will probably be some people that will go just completely back to normal,” Millard said.

Millard contracted the coronavirus in March.

“I had a fever for two days. I had the aches, those lasted for four days. So about six days total,” Millard said.

Millard, who has a visual impairment, started to feel better in April. But there are things that are still off.

“Honestly I still don’t have my sense of smell entirely back,” Millard said.

Millard’s listened to the governor’s updates and knows it’s safe to start getting his life back to normal but he prefers to wait and see how the numbers go.

He was fortunate enough to recover at home but that too came with challenges.

“It was kind of scary just being in our own house,” Millard said.

It is a house he does not want to leave anytime soon. He believes there are other people who share the same feeling as restrictions are loosened in the state.

Millard could be getting paid for musical gigs he does with his wife but values his life more than the money right now.

He recently turned down an invitation to perform at a social distancing block party.

“It feels really bad to say no because we are grateful,” Millard said.

Grateful to be together, feeling better and use their story to make people more aware of this virus that does not discriminate.

“I want people to not be ashamed to tell other people about their experience,” Millard said.

Millard says until he sees the results he wants, he will only be making essential trips to the store and will be sure to wear a face-covering whenever he leaves home.