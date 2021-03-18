Guilford County hits ‘milestone’ 100K vaccines given

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County on Thursday announced the county has reached a milestone of 100,000 vaccines given.

“We are thrilled to hit the milestone of the first 100,000 vaccines given in Guilford County,” the county said in a tweet.

“We want to say a huge thank you to all of our vaccine partners, who are essential in helping us reach this collective achievement.”

In Guilford County, a total of 41,438 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported.

On Wednesday, the county had 118 new cases.

An estimated 572 people have died from COVID-19 in Guilford County throughout the pandemic.

We are thrilled to hit the milestone of the first 100,000 vaccines given in Guilford County. We want to say a huge thank you to all of our vaccine partners, who are essential in helping us reach this collective achievement.#100KandCounting#Vaccine#ThisIsOurShot pic.twitter.com/J08lYySziM — Guilford County (@GuilfordCounty) March 18, 2021