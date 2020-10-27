Guilford County hits 2 grim new records related to COVID-19 spread, hospitalizations

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County hit two grim new milestones related to COVID-19, according to Guilford County Public Health.

The health department released the following information:

Today, Tuesday, October 27, 2020, Guilford County hit two new records since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 255 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to Guilford County which is the highest daily number of new cases to date. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 11,041.

A total of 99 people are currently hospitalized in Guilford County with COVID-19 as of today. This is also the highest number of daily hospitalizations to date. The total number of hospitalizations to date since the beginning of the pandemic is 770.

These two troubling milestones are new records for Guilford County and illustrate the rising spread of the virus in our community.

Dr. Iulia Vann, Health Director with the Guilford County Division of Public Health (GCDPH), emphasizes that, “We have been fighting COVID-19 for eight long months and now is not the time to lower our guard. We must continue with all the tools that we have and with renewed power and determination. We need everyone’s help in battling this dangerous virus to slow community spread.”

“We also ask that everyone make safe decisions as we move into the holiday season. Please stay vigilant and continue to follow the 3Ws: Wear a mask, wash your hands and wait at least 6 feet apart,” said Dr. Vann.

You can do your part by:

Practicing the 3 Ws in any gatherings, including those with family and friends.

Please avoid gathering in groups of 25 or more.

Please encourage your friends and families to wear a mask, especially when gathering together. Masks are proven to decrease the risk of transmission. Think of wearing a mask as doing your part for your family and your community. You do it to keep yourself and others safe from infection.

Remember that observing the 3Ws are the most important steps that we can take to decrease community spread.

New positive cases and hospitalizations are two key COVID-19 metrics tracked by GCDPH and Guilford County Emergency Management. For more information, go to www.healthyguilford.com and click COVID-19 data for the full list of metrics.

