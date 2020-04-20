Guilford County health director gives update on coronavirus

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Tracking, tracing and trends. Those are the three Ts to reopening the state.

The county says they also need more testing opportunities to help battle the coronavirus. It’s something both President Donald Trump and Governor Roy Cooper have been pushing for recently.

FOX8 sat down with Dr. Iulia Vann, Guilford County’s health director.

She says there are some positive trends, but there will be more cases in the county. The key is to keep these cases from spiking.

Vann says people abiding by the stay-at-home order has kept the county from seeing a peak.

But in order to contain the virus, Vann believes there needs to be broader testing.

It’s not so simple.

There’s a lack of supplies and the right equipment, and it’s preventing the county health department from moving quickly.

“We continue to have several challenges around testing,” Vann said. “We don’t have the actual test kits for thousands of tests. So we need to be very mindful of how we’re deploying those tests.”

Vann tells FOX8 her team is prepared and has procedures in place for additional testing, but there’s no platform for the new antibody or rapid tests.

The rapid COVID-19 tests have a 15-20 minute turnaround.

“They have 7,000 plus on the waitlist. So if we get on the waitlist right now, there’s still 7,000 plus platforms that need to be given out before we would be given one,” Vann said.

The antibody test is a blood test that looks at the antibodies developed against viruses.

“That’s still a platform we need to order. It would have to come and we would have to be trained on it. We still have to have capacity in our lab to do it. It’s going to be a process,” she said.

However, Vann says the antibody test is not necessarily diagnostic. The test looks for antibodies for all coronaviruses, and does not separate which are for COVID-19. It also doesn’t show whether a person contracted the virus months ago or more recently.

Guilford County health officials are following the strict CDC guidelines on who can get tested. They’re also using contact-tracing to track down who has been around people with the virus.

“We’re hopeful we’re going to get it soon and try and do the rapid tests and increase testing in the community,” Vann said. “We’re also hoping to continue to use the PCR testing, the swab, that has been done so far, but just at a higher level and a faster input.”

But it’s not the perfect solution. Even if Guilford County got all of the tests needed, there could be a backlog.

“The labs do not have the capacity to accept thousands of tests right now,” Vann said.

FOX8 also asked Vann about the death rate related to the coronavirus in Guilford County.

As of April 20, Guilford County officials have reported 191 positive cases of COVID-19 and 13 related deaths.

It is the second highest number of deaths from the virus in North Carolina.

When compared to the population, Guilford County has a higher death rate than Mecklenburg County, almost six times higher rate than Wake County, and almost twice as high as Forsyth County.

Those are some of the most populated counties in the state.

Vann says it has to do with the health and well-being of people in Guilford County, where the life expectancy is only 78 years. In other counties, people live to over 80 years old.

“Our people in Guilford are experiencing more challenges with their health. If it’s because of health access, transportation nutrition income, socioeconomic drivers, that’s something we know is impacting so many other health outcomes,” Vann said. “We’re seeing those trends in the life expectancy and the rate of chronic illnesses that’s different than from our peer counties and the state as a whole.”

She says it’s important to look at the big picture of health in the county, rather than making comparisons based on numbers.

Vann believes county leaders have done everything possible to prevent the coronavirus from crippling the county. But they can only do so much.

“We’ve been preparing for outbreaks and pandemics and epidemics for years now. We know what we need to do and how we need to do it,” Vann said. “We still need to depend on our resources, our state resources, and our federal resources to make sure we’re successful in our response.”