Guilford County Health Department looking to add more vaccine sites

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — In an update on Wednesday, Guilford County Public Health leaders said they are looking to announce plans for more vaccine sites in the next two weeks.

“We’ve probably got four to six locations that we’re doing site visits at this week to identify which ones we can bring online,” said Emergency Management Director Don Campbell.

He said that three sites at the Greensboro Coliseum, Mt. Zion Baptist Church and High Point University Community Center were not enough to vaccinate all Guilford County residents.

“Some of those may not be operated by Guilford County but in coordination with Guilford County operating large sites,” he explained.

Even if new sites are added, those in need of a second dose should refer to the information on cards received at their first appointment.

“If you went to the Coliseum to get your first dose, you’ll return back to get your second dose in the date you were assigned at your initial appointment,” Campbell said.

Demand for the COVID-19 vaccine remains high as supply dwindles across the state.

Guilford County’s Public Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann said officials are working to make sure marginalized communities have continued access to appointments and are working with faith-based organizations to help.

“Vaccine allocations have been distributed to approximately 31% of our Black and brown community members compared to the state percent of 10%,” Vann explained.

More than 3,000 people have signed up for text alerts about vaccine availability. To receive alerts, text ‘GC19’ to 888-777.