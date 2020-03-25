Guilford County, Greensboro, High Point to issue ‘stay at home’ order

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Guilford County, Greensboro and High Point will issue a joint "stay at home" order, according to a news release.

The county and cities plan to issue the order at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper said in a news conference that more restrictions for the state as a whole will be released soon.

This decision comes after North Carolina faced its first COVID-19 deaths.

Similar orders have already been issued by Mecklenburg County and the City of Durham, as well as in other states.

This kind of order calls for all businesses except those that are considered essential to close.

Essential businesses under this order include grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, banks, media organizations, funeral homes and child care centers.

People are allowed to go outside for walking, hiking, running, biking, golfing and playing tennis.

Golfing and tennis can only be played if there is social distancing.

