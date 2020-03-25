Guilford County, Greensboro, High Point issues ‘stay at home’ order

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Guilford County Commissioners issued a "stay at home" order on Wednesday afternoon.
The order goes into effect on Friday at 5 p.m. and remains in effect until April 16.
All non-essential businesses and government agencies must cease operations.
People will still be allowed to leave their homes to get food, gas, medication and receive medical care and other essentials.
Essential businesses and operations include:
- Stores that sell groceries and medicine
- Food, beverage and agriculture
- Organizations that provide charitable and social services
- Media
- Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation
- Financial institutions
- Hardware and supply stores
- Critical trades
- Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery and pick-up services
- Educational institutions
- Laundry services
- Restaurants for consumption off-premises
- Supplies to work from home
- Supplies for essential businesses and operations
- Transportation
- Home-based care and services
- Residential facilities and shelters
- Professional services
- Childcare centers
- Manufacture, distribution and supply chain
- Hotels and motels
- Funeral services
Parks and greenways will remain open.
Similar orders have already been issued by Mecklenburg County and the City of Durham, as well as in other states.
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper said in a news conference that more restrictions for the state as a whole will be released soon.
This decision comes after North Carolina faced its first COVID-19 deaths.