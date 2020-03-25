Guilford County, Greensboro, High Point issues ‘stay at home’ order

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Guilford County Commissioners issued a "stay at home" order on Wednesday afternoon.

The order goes into effect on Friday at 5 p.m. and remains in effect until April 16.

All non-essential businesses and government agencies must cease operations.

People will still be allowed to leave their homes to get food, gas, medication and receive medical care and other essentials.

Essential businesses and operations include:

Stores that sell groceries and medicine

Food, beverage and agriculture

Organizations that provide charitable and social services

Media

Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation

Financial institutions

Hardware and supply stores

Critical trades

Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery and pick-up services

Educational institutions

Laundry services

Restaurants for consumption off-premises

Supplies to work from home

Supplies for essential businesses and operations

Transportation

Home-based care and services

Residential facilities and shelters

Professional services

Childcare centers

Manufacture, distribution and supply chain

Hotels and motels

Funeral services

Parks and greenways will remain open.

Similar orders have already been issued by Mecklenburg County and the City of Durham, as well as in other states.

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper said in a news conference that more restrictions for the state as a whole will be released soon.

This decision comes after North Carolina faced its first COVID-19 deaths.

