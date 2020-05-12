Guilford County family living in Sweden describes life in a country that never closed

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — In the last two months, it seems the whole world has gone under lockdown, but not every country chose to close to control COVID-19.

In fact, Sweden decided to keep schools and businesses open.

A family from the Piedmont is living there now.

The Wolschons moved from Guilford County last summer. The father works for Volvo based in Greensboro and got the opportunity to spend two years working in Sweden.

Laura Wolschon says her three kids have enjoyed the experience, and they had been traveling all over Europe until the Coronavirus hit.

Sweden took a different approach to stopping the spread.

Shannon Smith talked with Laura about their experience living abroad during this pandemic.