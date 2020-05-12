Breaking News
WATCH LIVE AT 2 p.m.: Gov. Roy Cooper and NC health officials provide an update on the coronavirus

Guilford County family living in Sweden describes life in a country that never closed

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — In the last two months, it seems the whole world has gone under lockdown, but not every country chose to close to control COVID-19. 

In fact, Sweden decided to keep schools and businesses open. 

A family from the Piedmont is living there now. 

The Wolschons moved from Guilford County last summer. The father works for Volvo based in Greensboro and got the opportunity to spend two years working in Sweden.   

Laura Wolschon says her three kids have enjoyed the experience, and they had been traveling all over Europe until the Coronavirus hit. 

Sweden took a different approach to stopping the spread.

Shannon Smith talked with Laura about their experience living abroad during this pandemic.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter