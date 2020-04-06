Guilford County families find ways to de-stress as spring break begins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Spring break is here.

The coronavirus may have canceled families' special plans, but it won’t stop Guilford County students and parents from getting a break from remote learning.

Families are using creativity to find fun things to do at home.

"Well, we were talking about doing some hiking in the woods back behind there," said Laura Berney.

Some families will enjoy time outdoors and getting active. Others will use apps as entertainment.

"We'll be at home making TikToks, being silly," said Strawn Wilson.

This will be a way for students to shake off their studies that have been unconventional for the past three weeks, a way of learning that has also been stressful for parents.

"I know I'm definitely ready for a break from school, and the kids are really excited," Berney said.

The Berney family in Greensboro has lined up several activities for their children.

"My daughter likes to bake, so we're going to look up a bunch of recipes and cook a lot," she said.

At the Wilson house in High Point, they kicked off their spring break running drills with their personal trainer dad as the coach.

"I have them out here working out with me, just keeping them active and not being lazy," said Wilson.

It's a different spin on vacations and life for both families.

"We're used to going places," said Wilson. "You know all the things going on. All the different kid stuff and our lives and work and everything, there's just this huge pause," said Berney.

A pause they are trying to stay positive about.

"We just try to make the best of the situation," Wilson said. "Not complain about it too much."