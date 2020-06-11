Guilford County courthouses in Greensboro, High Point closing until June 22 after employees test positive for COVID-19

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County courthouses in Greensboro and High Point will close until June 22 after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Judge John O. Craig III released the following statement:

“Due to a number of courthouse employees who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, both the Greensboro and High Point Courthouses will immediately be closed until June 22 to give Guilford County the opportunity to thoroughly sanitize the facilities. The public will not be allowed into the courthouses and employees are instructed to stay home during this time. The county health department has initiated contact tracing and if a courthouse employee is identified by the county to have come into close contact with the infected individuals, he or she will be quarantined and tested. We regret this unfortunate occurrence, but our paramount concern is the safety of the public and all courthouse staff.”

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 39,481 as of 11:55 p.m. Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

In North Carolina, 1,064 people have died. About 812 people are currently hospitalized.