Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro closed the rest of the week after positive coronavirus test

The Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro will be closed for the rest of the week after a positive coronavirus test involving a county employee.

Senior Resident Superior Court Judge John O. Craig III released the following statement:

“Due to a positive COVID test result involving a county employee employed by the Sheriff’s Department, and the resulting need for contact tracing with quarantine precautions while awaiting test results, the Superior and District Courtrooms at the Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro will be closed for the remainder of this week, October 13 through October 16. District Court first appearances and 50B court will continue to operate as scheduled. Juvenile Court will be open for secured custody hearings only on Friday, October 16. The court operations at the courthouse in High Point are unaffected and will remain open.”