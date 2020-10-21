Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro closed for rest of week after positive coronavirus test

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro will be closed for the rest of the week after a sheriff’s office employee tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a news release.

Senior Resident Superior Court Judge John O. Craig III released the following statement:

“Due to a positive COVID test result involving a county employee employed by the Sheriff’s Department, and the resulting need for contact tracing with quarantine precautions while awaiting test results, the Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro will be closed to the public for the remainder of this week, October 21 at 2 P.M. through Tuesday, October 27 at 5 P.M. The Greensboro Courthouse will reopen to the public on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 8 A.M. District Court first appearances and 50B court will continue to operate as scheduled. Secured custody cases in juvenile court will operate on Friday, October 23 and Monday, October 26, 2020. The court operations at the courthouse in High Point are unaffected and will remain open.”