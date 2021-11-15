Guilford County Commissioners vote to end indoor mask mandate

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Commissioners on Monday voted to end the county’s indoor mask mandate, effective immediately.

The vote was unanimous in favor of ending the mandate.

The mandate went into effect in August as cases were surging.

Commissioners were aiming for a 3-week test positivity rate of under 5% before ending the mandate.

As of Monday, Guilford County’s COVID dashboard shows a 14-day positivity rate of 4%.

County Commissioner Chair Skip Alston told FOX8 Friday if the infection rates increase again, actions to slow them down could take place.

“This is not a one-and-done situation where we are going to lift the mask mandate, and there will never be another mask mandate. If the numbers show that we should and have to go back to a mask mandate, then that’s what we’ll consider doing,” Alston said.

