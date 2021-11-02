Guilford County Commissioners set mid-November meeting to consider amending or rescinding mask mandate

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County mask mandate could be a thing of the past in less than two weeks.

At a Tuesday night meeting, commissioners voted unanimously to meet on Nov. 15 to “to consider amending or rescinding” the mandate.

Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann recommended that Guilford County be out of the “high” and “significant” CDC transmission rates and have a stable test positivity rate before rescinding the mandate.

According to the latest data from the CDC, Guilford County has a test positivity rate of 3.4% over the past seven days.

In the past seven days, 572 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.