Guilford County Commissioners set mid-November meeting to consider amending or rescinding mask mandate

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County mask mandate could be a thing of the past in less than two weeks.

At a Tuesday night meeting, commissioners voted unanimously to meet on Nov. 15 to “to consider amending or rescinding” the mandate.

Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann recommended that Guilford County be out of the “high” and “significant” CDC transmission rates and have a stable test positivity rate before rescinding the mandate.

According to the latest data from the CDC, Guilford County has a test positivity rate of 3.4% over the past seven days.

In the past seven days, 572 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

Follow FOX8 on Twitter