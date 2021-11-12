Guilford County Commissioners could vote to end mask mandate on Monday

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Commissioners said the current indoor mask mandate could come to an end Monday thanks to low infection rates.

County Commissioner Chair Melvin “Skip” Alston said the county has been moving in a good direction to look at removing the mandate, which was originally set to end in January 2022.

“I think there’s a good possibility that the mask mandate will be lifted this coming Monday because we did meet one of the metrics we have laid out,” Alston said.

Alston said since Nov. 1, commissioners have been in constant contact with health officials who agree with the rising trend of vaccinations and the low positivity rate in the county.

Commissioners did set goals in place to remove the mandate in August.

Having a vaccination rate of 70%, having a positivity rate at or below 5% for 3 consecutive weeks.

As of Friday, Guilford County’s COVID dashboard shows a 14-day positivity rate of 4% and a daily positivity rate of 4.5%.

Alston said if the mandate is lifted, people still need to remain vigilant against the virus. He also said business owners who choose to require masks inside have the option to do so.

Alston said if the infection rates increase again, actions to slow them down could take place.

“This is not a one-and-done situation where we are going to lift the mask mandate, and there will never be another mask mandate. If the numbers show that we should and have to go back to a mask mandate, then that’s what we’ll consider doing,” Alston said.

A special virtual Board of Health meeting will happen Monday at 6 p.m.

During the meeting, county commissioners will vote on the indoor mask mandate status.