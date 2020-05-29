Guilford County announces free COVID-19 testing sites

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County officials released a statement Friday, announcing that free COVID-19 testing events will be held in June.

The full statement is provided below:

“In an effort to keep our community healthy and expand COVID-19 testing, the Guilford County

Division of Public Health (GCDPH) is pleased to work together with UNC Greensboro, the City of

High Point Parks and Recreation Department, and the City of Greensboro Parks and Recreation

Department to host testing sites on their properties.

Community testing sites operated by GCDPH in the month of June are listed below and offer

free testing for Guilford County residents.

UNC Greensboro, Oakland Parking Deck, Greensboro

Monday, June 1 and Tuesday, June 2

10 a.m. – 2 p.m; testing is outdoors and is an automobile drive-up process

Friday, June 5

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., testing is indoors

Monday, June 8, Wednesday, June 10 and Friday, June 12

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., testing is indoors

Monday, June 15, Wednesday, June 17 and Friday, June 19

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., testing is indoors

Monday, June 22, Wednesday, June 24 and Friday, June 26

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., testing is indoors

Testing will be done by appointment only and must be scheduled in advance by calling 336-

641-7527. Confidential pre-screening will also take place during the call to confirm a person is a

candidate for testing. Testing is available regardless of insurance status. If the individual has

private insurance, Medicaid or Medicare, they will be asked to bring their insurance card. If a

person is uninsured, testing can still take place. The testing event is open to all Guilford County

residents.

Please note that only those who fall into high-risk categories for COVID-19 will be tested. The

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has prioritized those at high-risk for severe

illness from COVID-19. A person needs to only meet one of the categories below to qualify for

testing:

Must be symptomatic with one of the following: cough, shortness of breath or difficulty

breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell or any

symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 or

Persons who are at high risk of severe illness (e.g., people over 65 years of age, people of

any age with underlying health conditions) or

facility, homeless shelter, correctional facility, migrant farmworker camp) or

Front-line and essential workers (grocery store clerks, gas station attendants, etc.) in

settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain”