Guilford County announces free COVID-19 testing sites

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County officials released a statement Friday, announcing that free COVID-19 testing events will be held in June.
The full statement is provided below:
“In an effort to keep our community healthy and expand COVID-19 testing, the Guilford County
Division of Public Health (GCDPH) is pleased to work together with UNC Greensboro, the City of
High Point Parks and Recreation Department, and the City of Greensboro Parks and Recreation
Department to host testing sites on their properties.
Community testing sites operated by GCDPH in the month of June are listed below and offer
free testing for Guilford County residents.
- UNC Greensboro, Oakland Parking Deck, Greensboro
Monday, June 1 and Tuesday, June 2
10 a.m. – 2 p.m; testing is outdoors and is an automobile drive-up process
- Washington Street Terrace Community Center, 101 Gordon St., High Point, NC 27260
Friday, June 5
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., testing is indoors
- Windsor Recreation Center, 1601 East Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27401
Monday, June 8, Wednesday, June 10 and Friday, June 12
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., testing is indoors
- Southside Recreation Center, 401 Taylor Ave., High Point, NC 27260
Monday, June 15, Wednesday, June 17 and Friday, June 19
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., testing is indoors
- Peeler Recreation Center, 1300 Sykes Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405
Monday, June 22, Wednesday, June 24 and Friday, June 26
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., testing is indoors
Testing will be done by appointment only and must be scheduled in advance by calling 336-
641-7527. Confidential pre-screening will also take place during the call to confirm a person is a
candidate for testing. Testing is available regardless of insurance status. If the individual has
private insurance, Medicaid or Medicare, they will be asked to bring their insurance card. If a
person is uninsured, testing can still take place. The testing event is open to all Guilford County
residents.
Please note that only those who fall into high-risk categories for COVID-19 will be tested. The
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has prioritized those at high-risk for severe
illness from COVID-19. A person needs to only meet one of the categories below to qualify for
testing:
- Must be symptomatic with one of the following: cough, shortness of breath or difficulty
breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell or any
symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 or
- Close contacts of known positive cases regardless of symptoms or
- Persons who are at high risk of severe illness (e.g., people over 65 years of age, people of
any age with underlying health conditions) or
- Persons who live in or have regular contact with high-risk settings (e.g., long-term care
facility, homeless shelter, correctional facility, migrant farmworker camp) or
- Persons who come from historically marginalized populations or
- Front-line and essential workers (grocery store clerks, gas station attendants, etc.) in
settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain”