Guilford County announces 4th confirmed coronavirus case

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- There are now four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Guilford County, according to county health officials.

The fourth case, which was announced Friday during a news conference, was travel-related.

There are more than 100 cases in North Carolina.

The Guilford County Division of Public Health received confirmation of a third positive COVID-19 case in Guilford County on Thursday.

The patient traveled to New York with family in March.

The patient began experiencing symptoms upon their return and saw a health care provider where they were tested and confirmed positive for COVID-19.

GCDPH is in continual communication with the patient, who is in self-isolation, the release said.

Family members are in self-isolation at this time as well and are receiving guidance from GCDPH communicable disease staff.

GCDPH staff have initiated a contact investigation to reduce exposure to the public.

"We are evaluating every case that we receive. Through systematic follow-up, we can trace contacts to positive cases and notify individuals who were within six feet of the individual for more than 10 minutes, which we would consider to be a close contact. We understand that these are difficult times for the community and we all need to continue to work together to get through this hardship," said Dr. lulia Vann, Guilford County interim public health director.

In consultation with the CDC and NC DHHS, GCDPH is following up directly with all individuals who have had close contact with the case and are at risk of infection.

• The GCDPH will monitor close contacts and assure that proper evaluation and care is provided if they become ill.

• The CDC's guidance indicates that people who have casual contact with a case are at minimal risk of developing infection.

• There is no evidence that person-to-person transmission has occurred in Guilford County.

The steps to preventing COVID-19 transmission are similar to the steps to preventing other respiratory illnesses like the flu.

These steps include:

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or a bent elbow when you cough or sneeze.

• Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

• Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

• Stay at home if you feel unwell.

If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention and call in advance.

No additional details about this case will be released at this time.

For more information, visit the CDC's website and NCDHHS' website, which will also include future positive COVID-19 test results in North Carolina.

For questions, call the COVID-19 phone line toll-free at 866-462-3821.

This helpline is staffed by the North Carolina Poison Control 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.