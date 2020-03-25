Guilford County amends State of Emergency to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Guilford County officials have released an amended State of Emergency Declaration that prohibits gatherings to no more than 10 people.

The tighter restrictions go into effect on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The county first declared a State of Emergency on March 13, authorizing the county to enact a variety of different restrictions and prohibitions as the situation warrants.

Chairman of the Board Jeff Phillips announced in a recorded statement that as of this week Guilford County identified its first case of community spread, which is a COVID-19 positive test with no connection to recent travel or another COVID-19 case.

"We are now entering a challenging phase in a rapidly changing situation. We need every member of our community to follow the CDC recommendations, to cover their sneeze and cough, to stay home when sick, to wash their hands frequently and reduce social interactions," Phillips said in a statement.

Phillips urged residents that if these measures are taken seriously to slow the spread of the virus, there is hope that the county can postpone the need for more drastic measures such as those taken by larger communities.

For more information, please visit the CDC's website at www.cdc.gov/coronaviras and NCDHHS' website at www.ncdhhs.gov, which will also include future positive COVID-19 test results in North Carolina.