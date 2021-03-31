Guilford County, Alamance County open COVID-19 vaccine registration to anyone ages 16 and older

Local nursing students help fill need to administer vaccines in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford and Alamance counties joined a growing list of North Carolina counties that have opened vaccination registration to everyone ages 16 and older.

Both counties’ announcements came Wednesday.

While Group 5 will not become eligible statewide until April 7, these counties have been authorized to welcome Group 5, which includes people ages 16 and older regardless of health or employment.

“This is an exciting time for Guilford County,” said Dr. Iulia Vann, director of the Guilford County Division of Public Health. “Now, anyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine can register to be

vaccinated. This is a long-awaited step towards combating the virus and returning to a much

healthier community.”

According to Guilford County, a limited number of appointments will be available for April 1, 5 and 6 beginning on Wednesday. Next weeks appointment allocations and those moving forward will be open to anyone.

As of Wednesday, the following counties are accepting appointments for anyone as long as they meet the age requirements for the vaccine (16 for Pfizer, 18 for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson):

Alamance County

Davidson County

Guilford County

Randolph County

Rockingham County

To register for an appointment with Alamance County, visit www.vaccinatealamance.com or call (336) 290-0650.

To register for an appointment with Guilford County, visit www.healthyguilford.com.