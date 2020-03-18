Guilford College students to learn remotely for remainder of semester; graduation postponed; all employees who can work remotely are asked to do so as soon as possible

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford College President Jane K. Fernandes announced on Wednesday that the remainder of the spring 2020 semester will be delivered remotely.

Students will not return to campus for the remainder of the spring semester and will continue to work with their faculty on their coursework. All employees who can work remotely must begin doing so as soon as possible. Faculty are already doing this with their students for their courses. Staff should consult with their supervisors to understand their requirements to either work remotely or continue reporting to campus. At this time, we will need to postpone commencement, scheduled for May 16, to a later date. Although this is one of the most special days for everyone in our community, I want to take a moment and speak directly to our most impacted students. Seniors, I know this is very disappointing. I am committed to doing everything I can to create a meaningful experience to honor you, celebrate your accomplishments, and meet your family and friends. We will have this day together and I will be sharing more information in the weeks ahead. Guilford College President Jane K. Fernandes