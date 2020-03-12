Guilford College extends spring break, turns to online classes amid coronavirus outbreak in Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford College is taking proactive steps to avoid the spread of coronavirus after two cases emerged in neighboring Forsyth County.

The college announced Thursday that spring break will continue for an additional week.

After, classes will resume virtually on Monday, March 23.

Students will return to campus on Monday, March 30.

Faculty will continue working to prepare to meet student needs.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding as we move through this complex and uncharted territory together," Guilford College President Jane Fernandes said in a statement. "Our goal is to keep everyone safe and healthy as we continue to provide an outstanding educational experience for every student--in whatever form and time it may take to complete a successful 2019-20 academic year."

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Guilford College has made the decision to extend spring break for one week. Coursework will resume virtually on Monday, March 23, with students returning to campus on Monday, March 30. Full update at https://t.co/h0aBXEYVXa — Guilford College (@GuilfordCollege) March 12, 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video