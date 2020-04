GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you use city buses to get to work or the grocery store, you will need to find another option.

All Greensboro Transit Authority and SCAT services have been temporarily halted, the GTA HEAT posted to Twitter.

“As the city continues to follow the Governor’s stay-at-home order, residents must consider alternative options for necessary travel until further notice,” GTA said. “We apologize for the inconvenience”

Due to recent COVID-19 developments, all GTA and SCAT services are temporarily halted. As the city continues to follow the Governor's stay-at-home order, residents must consider alternative options for necessary travel until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/GZ94Q0Y1Xv — The GTA HEAT! (@GTAHEAT) April 29, 2020