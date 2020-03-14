Grocery stores changing hours in response to coronavirus outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some US grocery store chains are changing their operating hours in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Publix says its stores will close two hours earlier at 8 p.m. EST.

The chain says this will give employees more time to clean stores, restock shelves and keep their workers healthier.

Shoppers at 1,200 Publix stores across the south and Florida will have purchase limits on some key items

The chain is also suspending in-store food demonstrations until further notice.

Harris Teeter will close stores at 9 p.m. starting Sunday night.

The Giant Company with nearly 200 stores across the mid-Atlantic is experiencing shortages on some household staples.

Its stores will also alter operations for similar reasons with 24-hour locations closing at midnight for six hours.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video