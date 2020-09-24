Griffin Recreation Center closed for cleaning after staff member exposed to COVID-19

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Griffin Recreation Center is closed for cleaning after a staff member was exposed to COVID-19.

The City of Greensboro released the following information:

Griffin Recreation Center will be closed until Monday, September 28 for cleaning, after a staff member was exposed to COVID-19. The building will be thoroughly sanitized as a precautionary measure. The last day the individual worked was Thursday, September 24.

Residents who are concerned about their potential exposure should contact their doctor or Guilford County Department of Public Health at 336-641-7777.