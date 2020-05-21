Greensboro’s Fun Fourth Freedom Run back on as virtual race

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Fun Fourth Freedom Run is back on — with a twist!

Downtown Greensboro Inc. initially cancelled the Fun Fourth Festival amid the pandemic, but now they have decided to hold the event virtually.

“Obviously, we were extremely disappointed to cancel this year’s Fun Fourth Festival,” said Zack Matheny, President and CEO of DGI. “So, I’m thrilled that the festival will live on virtually in the Freedom Run, the longest running 10K endurance event in North Carolina.”

Racers can run on July 4 anywhere they’d like, indoors or outdoors, at any time to be part of the event.

There will be a 5K and 10K, and racers will still get a race bib, race shirt, gifts and coupons from sponsors and access to an online system to track and upload results.

Registration is open until June 22. Participation costs $30 for the 5K, $35 for the 10K or $45 for both.

More information and registration for the Virtual Freedom Run can be found on the Fun Fourth Freedom Run website.