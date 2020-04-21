Greensboro woman gives out care kits to families in need during pandemic

GREENSBORO, N.C. — What started with donations of toilet paper and hand sanitizer quickly rolled into something bigger.

A woman in Greensboro just wanted to make care kits for people struggling with essentials, but when she started to hand them out, she recognized a much greater need.

“This one little boy walks towards me and said ‘But do you have any food I can have now?’ It’s not supposed to be that like that,” said Char Lehew, who organized the donations.

That child’s hunger triggered a chain reaction that resulted in at least 50 cardboard boxes filled with food.

Lehew collected donations from friends and family, recruited volunteers, and then pinpointed where there was a need.

On Monday evening, it was 14th and Spruce St. in Greensboro.

“We are running out food, and it is very iffy to go outside and go to the store because you don’t know if you are going to touch something and bring it home,” said Denise Roach, who lives in Greensboro.

Lehew and her helpers spent an hour at this intersection helping families.

They hope their actions will inspire others to perform similar acts of kindness.

“Staying at home is helping, but you just feel like you want to do more, so people were very generous to donate,” said Kim Barbee, a volunteer.

The group also handed out over 100 bags of toiletries and cleaning supplies.

Lehew is planning to pop up in another neighborhood at the end of the week. She is still scouting out that location and collecting supplies.