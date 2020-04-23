Greensboro woman donates plasma after COVID-19 recovery

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman survived COVID-19, and now she’s giving back to help those who are up against the same fight.

Emma Millard feels better after several days in isolation. Now that she out, she has decided to donate her plasma.

She shared pictures of her donating plasma Tuesday. She says she knew she wanted to help out during this pandemic and thought this would be a great way to do so.

“There was the option to donate plasma if you have recovered, but you had to have been at least two weeks out of symptoms, so I went ahead and applied on the Red Cross website,” Millard said.

She is turning her previous pain into purpose. She recounts what those moments of illness were like and wants to help others who may be going through the same thing.

“I remember how bad it felt to be laying in bed alone, isolated and scared,” Millard said. “I think it will bring a sense of peace and purpose to the fact that you`ve gone through what you had and just knowing that you have helped maybe multiple people come through this illness faster and possibly survived because of your donation is an incredible feeling,.”

The Food and Drug Administration and the Red Cross are looking for people who have recovered from the virus to donate blood plasma.

According to the FDA, it’s not currently known if convalescent plasma will be an effective treatment against COVID-19, but they’re investigating this as a treatment option.

“In the past, the red cross has worked with other US government organizations to be able to provide convalescent plasma when there were other serious outbreaks that again had no other vaccines or treatments available for seriously ill patients,” said Maya Franklin, External Communications Manager Biomedical Field Marketing and Communications with Red Cross.

Millard says she donates blood regularly but this was her first time donating plasma. She encourages people who have recovered from the virus to do the same.

“If there’s some positive consequence of having been through it. At least I can use my voice or use my body to help other people, and that’s all I can do,” Millard said.

If you have recovered from COVID-19 and you’re no longer showing symptoms, you can apply to donate plasma here.