Greensboro woman collects computers for local students

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The owner of a Greensboro dance studio is doing what she can to get help computers to kids who need them.

For two hours on Saturday, Brittany Cleckley and some friends stood in the parking lot of College Baptist Church on Walker Avenue in Greensboro.

They collected computers, money, keyboards and chargers for Guilford County students.

Brittany owns iAlign Dance Company and says the collection started when her students made it clear in March how much the technology was needed when the pandemic closed schools.

“We decided to do what we always do and do the best we can for our students, and we found laptops and got those cleaned and refurbished,” Brittany said. “And a friend told a friend, and it spread like wildfire, so we just decided we might as well come together as a community so that we can get as many devices in student’s hands as possible.”

Several devices have already been handed directly to students, and there are 2,000 others currently on a waiting list.

If you want to sign up or donate, you can do that on the iAlign Dance Company website.

Brittany plans to keep helping students as long as the laptops keep coming in.

She will be back outside of College Baptist Church next weekend.