‘Greensboro Takeout’ Facebook page helps keep restaurants in business through the pandemic

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Local restaurant owners spent the past year just trying to survive and stay in business.

For months, COVID-19 restrictions closed indoor dining completely. Then, restaurants opened with limited seating capacity. Some Greensboro restaurant owners say the support from a newly created Facebook page called Greensboro Takeout helped them stay afloat.

Former restaurant owner and current Greensboro City Councilman Marikay Abuzuaiter created the page last March right after restaurants shutdown indoor dining.

She encouraged restaurants to post pictures of their daily takeout specials. Facebook followers quickly found the page and within months it exploded in popularity.

There are now more than 18,000 members in the group.

On the site, you can search for a specific type of food and find the local restaurants that serve it.

Customers can also post pictures of their food with reviews of the takeout.

Shannon Smith learned how it has helped save area restaurants.