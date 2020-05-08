Greensboro students celebrate graduation amid coronavirus pandemic

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Part of downtown Greensboro will be turning yellow and blue this weekend.

People may see balloons and buildings bearing the colors, honoring graduates at UNCG and NC A&T.

The class of 2020 should have been gathering together for commencements and celebrations, but instead students and families watched their names scrolling across screens.

UNCG’s campus should have been packed with seniors in caps and gowns, sharing hugs and handshakes with friends and family.

Hotels and restaurants around the campus should have been booked with reservations.

Instead, everything is empty.

There’s none of the usual pomp and circumstance one usually sees on campus in May.

“Today was supposed to be our day. It was supposed to be something that we really celebrate. Now it’s kind of taken away from us,” said UNCG graduating senior, Hannah Dixon. “All of my family was going to come down, my grandparents, my aunts and uncles and my cousins.”

This weekend, there are no families packing stadiums and coliseums, and no students turning tassels in front of large crowds.

“It’s hard to believe that I’m not going to walk across the stage like I was supposed to,” Dixon said.

Some graduates still came to campus in their caps and gowns with a few family members and friends to make their own memories.

Brianna Taylor and her two friends, Alisha Baity, and Ciera Roberts, still tried to make their graduation day special.

“It’s kind of what gets you through those four years. You get this huge commencement, to be with all of your family and friends,” Roberts said.

University leaders across the Piedmont Triad are doing their best to honor graduates and their hard work.

UNCG used a video to congratulate students on Friday morning, and Winston-Salem State University live-streamed a virtual celebration.

It’s a different experience.

But it’s one these young adults, getting ready to enter the real world, are grateful for.

“We still made it!,” Baity said. “We did it!”

The virtual events were to help graduates and their families celebrate. They will not take the place of in-person ceremonies.

Local colleges and universities are working on when to hold those and are discussing what the delayed commencement will look like when it’s safe to bring everyone back together again.