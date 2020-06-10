Greensboro Science Center announces reopening plans

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Science Center is getting ready to welcome back guests after more than three months closed due to the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the science center said it will begin reopening on June 15.

GSC plans to reopen for members only on Monday and Tuesday before opening to the general public Wednesday.

“Like our brand new fishing cat kittens, we will be taking extremely safe and calculated baby steps as we initiate this reopening process,” Greensboro Science Center CEO Glenn Dobrogosz said. “We know that these first few weeks will be highly limited, but we hope you will come back to see and say hello to your favorite animals.”

With the help of the community, the center named the new fishing cat kittens Katara and Korra.

The center will require guests to reserve time slots in advance.

Groups must be no more than 10 people must keep a 6-foot distance from other groups.

The science center also strongly encouraged guests to wear facemasks and check out the Greensboro Science Center’s Safety in Focus video and booklet.

Exhibits that the center considers “high-touch” and areas where it would be difficult to social distance will be closed. That includes the stingray touch tank, the SciPlay Bay, the OmniSphere Theater, Adventure Theaters, the lower level of the museum, Inside Tracks behind-the-scenes experiences and the Jeansboro Junction.

“We are excited that when guests return they will be able to see our brand new outdoor Komodo Dragon exhibit and the incredible construction progress as we continue to build the largest expansion in the history of the GSC — Revolution Ridge,” Dobrogosz said. “Lastly, the Rotary Club of Greensboro is wrapping up their incredible carousel project. Once COVID-19 has passed, the GSC looks forward to this amazing public grand opening.”