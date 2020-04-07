Greensboro restaurants adjust to new way of doing business during coronavirus pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- COVID-19 continues to change the way we live our lives.

Restaurants in the Piedmont Triad are learning their new way of doing business relies on takeout and delivery, while keeping you and employees safe.

Emma Key's in Greensboro is taking steps to ensure a safe handoff when you get your food by limiting contact and the spread of germs.

All employees at Emma Key's are wearing gloves and changing them out every time they switch tasks.

"If after you do anything, if you take off your gloves off, wash your hands. If you sneeze, go to the bathroom and wash your hands. Just make sure that you are doing it to keep yourself safe, but the customers safe as well," said Jonathan Coughlin, a shift manager at Emma Key's.

The restaurant has also reduced its staff. There are only three people working a shift to better follow social distancing.

One of those employees is dedicated to handling customers. They are the only one touching to-go boxes that leave the window.

Coughlin says despite not being able to welcome people indoors, the community is still showing up.

"I mean I would say with Uber Eats, Grubhub, and Postmates, we don't get as many tips, but people in the neighborhood have been extremely kind in just supporting local businesses, and so the people that come to the window have helped us out a lot," said Coughlin.

Emma Key's is also minimizing contact by letting customers pay over the phone.