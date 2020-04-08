Greensboro police officer tests positive for COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A Greensboro police officer has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the police department.

The officer is currently in quarantine and is doing well, the release said.

The Greensboro Police Department is taking precautions to help reduce the risk of further spreading the virus to other employees and is decontaminating all spaces and equipment the employee may have come in contact with.

“During this pandemic, the Greensboro Police Department has taken critical steps to protect our employees and the community. Throughout of the COVID-19 pandemic, the department has been able to maintain an uncompromised level of service to our communities. The commitment of the Greensboro Police Department is to continue to provide public safety to our community and maintain the health and safety of our employees and residents,” the release said.