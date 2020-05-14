Greensboro orthodontist makes funny video to highlight social distancing

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro orthodontist is making people laugh while sharing the news on how they plan to reinforce social distancing while reopening.

“It’s a serious subject but putting it in a fun context can get the information across to our patients,” Dr. Tripp Cobb said.

He says most dentists are having to take the same or similar steps things for the good of the public.

Jokes aside, the video shows that they are now taking temperatures on arrival, offering virtual consultations and encouraging handwashing.