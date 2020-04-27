Greensboro offering free face coverings starting Wednesday

Coronavirus test concept. Test tubes for 2019-nCoV analysis and medical form Coronavirus test over laboratory desk. Chinese Wuhan virus outbreak.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Officials with the City of Greensboro announced that they have partnered with Cone Health and United Way of Greater Greensboro to offer free face coverings to Greensboro residents starting Wednesday.

The Joseph M. Bryan Foundation is underwriting the initiative.

Residents can pick up one face covering for each member of their household while supplies last at the following locations:

· Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St., Mondays through Fridays from 10 am to 3 pm

· United Way of Greater Greensboro, 1500 Yanceyville St., Wednesdays only from 10 am to 3 pm

The face coverings will be made of reusable fabric.

The recommendation is to wear the face covering at all times when you’re in public where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

For more information on this program and Covid-19, visit the City’s COVID-19 webpage at www.greensboro-nc.gov/COVID-19.