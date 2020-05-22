Greensboro mom meets baby after weeks on life support due to COVID-19

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro mother had to wait seven weeks to meet her son after being put on life support due to COVID-19.

At 38 weeks pregnant, Takia Morrison said she went to the hospital when she started feeling seriously ill. She suffered a seizure, and doctors performed an emergency C-section at Moses Cone Hospital.

Morrison explained Friday she doesn’t remember much of the procedure.

“I still remember telling them to save my baby, and the only thing I know is I didn’t know if he was going to make it as sick as I was,” she said.

She was transferred to Duke Hospital and placed on life support for several weeks. Morrison said staff members put photos of her family on the walls since visitors were not allowed to see her.

“I would just look at those pictures every day, and just say to myself ‘I’m coming home. I’m coming home,” she said.

On Thursday, nurses rolled Morrison down the hospital hallways, cheering as she left.

“I didn’t realize how really sick I was until a lot of them were just like, ‘I saw you from the beginning to now, and it’s just amazing,” she said.

She was able to greet her son Kylan, who is healthy and doing well outside the hospital.

“I know that children still know who their parents are. He even gave me a little smile,” she said. “It was really touching. I’ve done enough crying…but it’s just been good. It really has.”

Morrison is staying with her mother and sister who are caring for her as she continues her recovery.

“It took awhile to get here, but it feels awesome. It felt great,” she said smiling