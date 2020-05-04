Greensboro girl finds a way to make medical masks more comfortable for healthcare workers

GREENSBORO, N.C. — So many people want to help healthcare workers right now, even kids and teens. 11-year-old Molly Ruth Redding from Greensboro is one of them.

Her mom, Lori Redding, works at Cone Health in Greensboro as an Occupational Therapist and must wear a mask all the time.

Molly Ruth heard her mom talk about how uncomfortable the mask was especially around her ears, so the 11-year-old found a way to help.

She saw a video on social media of people using a Rainbow loom to braid rubber bands into medical mask attachments. The Rainbow Loom is a toy that was popular several years ago. Kids used it to create rubber band bracelets.

Molly Ruth is now using it to weave hundreds of mask attachments for workers at hospitals in Greensboro. Her mom takes them to work and hands them out.