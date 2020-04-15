Greensboro firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the Greensboro Fire Department.

The firefighter is in quarantine at this time and is doing well.

The Greensboro Fire Department is taking precautions to help reduce the risk of further spreading the virus to other employees and is decontaminating all spaces and equipment the employee may have come in contact with, the release said.

“During this pandemic, the Greensboro Fire Department has taken critical steps to protect our employees and the community. Throughout of the COVID-19 pandemic, the department has been able to maintain an uncompromised level of service to our residents and visitors to our city. The commitment of the Greensboro Fire Department is to continue to protect life and property of the residents of our community and maintain the health and safety of our employees,” the fire department said in the release.